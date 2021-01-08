By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government,KDSG, has described as false reports that helicopters were supplying arms to criminal gangs in the state.

The attention of the Kaduna State Government,KDSG was drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages, alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria local government area on the night of Wednesday 6th January 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State .

Following the publications, the Kaduna State Government received a deluge of enquiries from citizens, spurred by understandable concern, as to the veracity of the story.

The Kaduna State Government,therefore, informed all citizens that from thorough checks conducted by security agencies and Human Intelligence networks, the story is entirely false and misleading. Citizens are therefore advised to treat the story as an outright falsehood, and debunk the report across all media channels.

“Security operatives are following up on the origin of the fake story. “

“The Kaduna State Government remains committed to working with security agencies for peace and security. Citizens are urged to aid these efforts by volunteering useful information to security agencies and the Government, and to avoid spreading false and unverified reports.”

“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room remains open for reports from citizens on the phone lines09034000060, 08170189999 and via email: Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng “

Vanguard News Nigeria