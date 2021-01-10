Kaduna State Government has described as false, news that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria Local Council on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security stakeholders in the state conducted checks and discovered that the report was fake.

While urging residents to always provide useful information to fight banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping, Aruwan in a statement, also assured residents that the government was working with security operatives to maintain peace in the state.

Aruwan said: “Attention of Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages, alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria Local Council on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

“The Kaduna State Government, hereby, informs all citizens that from thorough checks conducted by security agencies and human intelligence networks, the story is entirely false and misleading.

“Citizens are, therefore, advised to treat the story as an outright falsehood and debunk the report across all media channels.

“Security operatives are following up on the fake story’s origin.

“ Citizens are urged to volunteer useful information to security agencies and avoid spreading false and unverified reports.

“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room remains open for reports from citizens on the phone lines 09034000060,



08170189999 and via email: Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng.”