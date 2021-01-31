Honourable Abdullahi Salame, a member of the House of Representatives, has disclosed that some armed robbers invaded his residence in Sokoto State.

However, in an attempt to defend himself, he pulled the trigger and shot dead one of the armed men.

The lawmaker who represents Gwadabawa and Illela federal constituency shared pictures to prove the robbery attack, adding that he had reported the incident to officers of the Sokoto State Police Command.

“All thanks be to Almighty Allah. Today at about 3 a.m., I was attacked in my house in Sokoto by armed robbers but by Allah’s powers, I was able to shoot and kill one (robber) and injured some. I am grateful,” the lawmaker said.

In one of the pictures shared by Salame, the door to his house was broken, while another one showed a blood-stained cap, a dagger and a club.

The report has been confirmed by the police spokesperson in Sokoto, Muhammad Sadiq, who said, the police reacted swiftly to help foil the attack.

“The Sokoto State Police Command is aware of the attempted armed robbery incident at Bado Quarters area of Sokoto, which was thwarted by the swift response of the joint metropolitan police patrol,” he said in a statement.

See pictures from Hon. Salame’s residence below:

Like this: Like Loading...