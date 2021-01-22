Before President Joe Biden finished his first day in office and before the Senate trial of his predecessor has even begun, a Georgia republican has filed articles of impeachment against the new president.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the articles Thursday, 21 January, alleging corruption by President Biden in his dealings with Ukraine and abuse of power pertaining to his son Hunter, all of which would have had to have happened before he took office.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency, his pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s vice president is lengthy and disturbing, she argued.

The congresswoman had announced last week on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV that she planned to file for impeachment, which likely won’t make it far in the Democratic-controlled house.

“I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we will see how this goes, Greene said.

She then immediately used her announcement to raise money for an ‘Impeach Joe Biden Fund’.

Greene, who had her account temporarily suspended over the weekend, has previously expressed racist viewpoints and support of QAnon conspiracy theories.

She gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right US conspiracy theory centred around the debunked belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring they say is linked to Democrats.

Several of her allegations against the president stem from his son’s time on the board of directors of the Ukrainian company Burisma. A statement by the congresswoman mainly consisted of generalities, accusing him of accepting benefits.

Senate Republicans, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, issued a report that Hunter Biden’s appointment may have posed a conflict of interest, but they could find no evidence that his hiring influenced US policies.

It also alleged President Biden, during his time as vice president, pushed for the dismissal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor at the time to benefit his son, although the American stance at the time was in line with other Western powers who also wanted Mykola Zlochevsky ousted.

Biden has repeatedly denied involving US foreign policy in Kiev with his son’s work.

Republicans in the Senate after months of investigations last year found no evidence of wrongdoing from Biden.

