Residents of Ido-Ekiti on Friday commended the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for taking proactive measures to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

A resident, Mr Toluth Owolabi, said that he was happy that the state government increased publicity on safety measures rather than imposing a lock down.

Owolabi said that most people had started wearing nose masks in compliance with government’s directives.

“I am so delighted that we are not in a total lockdown because the state government decided to take proactive steps.

“People are beginning to adhere strictly to safety precautions and they always wear their nose masks.

“I just want to appeal to our people in Ido-Ekiti not to desist from observing all the safety precautions and to maintain proper hygiene,’’ he said.

Another resident, Mrs Feyisayo Oni, said that the directives by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19, was a good measure taken in the right direction.

She said that the decision of the state government have kept the people safe and averted total lockdown.

Oni appealed to the state government to provide more medical facilities to combat the spread of the virus.

In his own remarks, Mr Abayomi Ojo, another resident commended Dr Fayemi for his efforts to ensure the safety of Ekiti State people.

Ojo said that he was happy that the state government gave priority to the wellbeing of the people.

He prayed that God would continually uphold the administration of Dr Fayemi and eradicate the COVID-19 virus from Ekiti State.

Another resident, Mrs Funmilayo Abe, equally appreciated the state government for its intervention to keep the people safe.

She said that most people were currently using their nose masks in public places like banks, markets, motor parks and other places because of the awareness programme of the state government.

Abe urged the government to continually enforce the compulsory use of nose masks and regular washing of hands with hand sanitiser to keep the people safe and healthy.

