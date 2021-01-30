A retired Commissioner of Police, Yomi Onashile, has died of complications from COVID-19 while receiving treatment at an Isolation Centre in Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he has been on admission since January 24th.

A resident of Ashiru Estate, Adeoyo Road, Onashile reportedly died at about 10a.m., on Saturday, January 30, 2021,.

A cousin to the chairman of Globacom Telecommunications Network, Chief Mike Adenuga, he trained as a Biochemist from the University of Ibadan, before joining the Nigeria Police Force.

He had his Master’s Degree in Forensic and Food Contaminants Analysis from the same institution.

He was a Hubert Humphrey Fellow at the Drug Program of the John Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA, and also a seasoned and highly experienced man, having trained and worked with the New York Police Department and the Israeli Police Crime Laboratory in Jerusalem.

He served as Commissioner of Police in Abia, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos states, before his retirement, and authored a number of books and monographs.

Onashile was an expert in police fingerprinting.

Following his retirement, he set up a relaxation center for elderly men and women, called Senior Citizens Club, situated along Secretariat and Total Garden Road in Ibadan.

Thenewsbearer reports that his corpse was yet to be moved from the isolation Centre where he gave up the ghost.

