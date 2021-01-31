A retired commissioner of police, Arnold Abuah is dead. Abuah who was a trained medical doctor died in the early hours of Sunday from Covid-19.

He worked in the Police Medical Unit until his retirement

Abuah was the older brother to Onuorah Abuah, a presidential aide who was until his death after a brief illness in 2016, the Director of Media, State House.

In the past few months, the number of both retired and serving high ranking police officers who have died of covid19 has been on the rise.

Just yesterday, another retired commissioner of police, Yomi Onashile, died of the dreaded virus at an isolation center at Olodo in Ibadan where he had been receiving treatment since January 24th.

Last year, a serving deputy commissioner of police, Francis Bissong, in charge of zonal criminal investigation department in Benin, Edo state, died from COVID-19 complications in his official apartment in Benin.

