Rivers State Police Command has deployed 366 special constabularies for community policing.

The special constabularies have been deployed to their respective localities after undergoing eight weeks of training at the Police Training School in Nonwa Tai, Rivers State.

Addressing the constabularies on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police Mr. Joseph Mukan at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt charged the newly recruits to synergize with the police divisions in their areas for effective community policing.

Mukan warned that corruption will not be tolerated among the newly recruited special constabularies under his watch.

The commissioner also told the Special Constabularies not to have the mindset of making money through corruption in the course of their duty.

He admonished the new recruits to be polite to members of the public and avoid acts that will amount to Human Rights abuses.

While noting that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu expects them to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police force, he urged the recruits to always ask questions if they are in doubt of any situation.

Mukan urged the recruits who were posted to their various Local Government Areas to ensure they fight crime in their localities, protect lives and property.

The commissioner of police also advised the public to report any act of unprofessional conduct by the officers.