File photo of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike speaking at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Government says it is ready to begin enforcement of the ban on trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks, and mechanic workplaces.

According to a communique by Paulinus Nsirim the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the enforcement exercise will commence on Monday, January 4, 2021.

In the statement on Saturday, the Commissioner advised all those involved in these illegal activities along the streets and other public places to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

He stated that law enforcement agencies and relevant government bodies have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.