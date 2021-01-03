The Rivers State government has directed private and public schools in the state to reopen on Monday.
This was announced by the Permanent Secretary at the Rivers State Ministry of Education, Chidi Adiele, in a statement on Sunday.
According to Adiele, all schools in Rivers are to resume academic activities on January 4 for the completion of the first term academic session.
He explained that the directive was issued with the approval of the state governor, Nyesom Wike, in line with the school calendar published in August 2020.
The government, however, warned the schools to maintain all COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks and the use of hand sanitisers.
It also asked them to introduce staggered classes for morning and afternoon in order to avoid overcrowding of the schools.
Read the full statement below:
RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION
Press Release
The Ministry of Education wishes to announce that, with the approval of His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August 2020 stands.
Accordingly, both public and private schools in the State are hereby reminded that schools will resume on 4th January 2021 for normal academic activities.
Schools are to maintain all COVID-19 Protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, and staggered classes/ morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding.
The Ministry wishes all pupils, students, parents, and guardians the very best of the year.
SIGNED:
Sir Chidi Adiele
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Education
