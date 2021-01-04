A gift presented to mother of the first baby of the year at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

As part of efforts aimed at putting smiles on the faces of some families, the Rotary Club of Lagos Central at the weekend honoured the first baby of the year at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The baby, a male, was delivered of by Mrs. Moshood Salamot at 12:09 a.m. on Friday. A baby stroller and cheque were presented to the mother of the baby.

In his address, President of the club, Segun Oluyemo, stated that the programme was the club’s flagship project since 1982.

“Service to humanity is the watchword of the club. We always ensure we put smiles on the faces of the needy. We also use this occasion to commend the health officials, who are the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. There has also been a lot of improvement at the hospital unlike what it used to be in the past.”

The Managing Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr. Femi Omololu, expressed appreciation to the club for the gesture. He added that 2020 was a difficult year occasioned by COVID-19.

“Despite the dangers, workers in the hospital remained resolute and offered their best. One of the lessons I learnt last year was giving. Last year everybody became a Rotarian. We must continue to give and take care of ourselves while showing love to one another,” he said.

Diligent members of staff of the hospital were also honoured with plaques and monetary rewards. In the junior category, Mrs. Alabi Margaret Abiodun emerged the overall best, while Mrs. Balogun Oludayo Anike, emerged the best member of staff in the senior category.