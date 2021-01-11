The Alara of Ara, Oba (Dr) Adesola Windapo Abidogun 1 (left), presenting the Rotary Award for community service to Hon. John Babatunde Ibirogba (Eleniyan) in Osogbo. Others are Mrs. Ajoke Ibirogba; the new president of the Rotary Club of Oroki Osogbo and Hon. Kunle Akande, representing Olorunda State Constituency.



Rotary Club of Oroki in Osogbo, Osun State, has honoured a State House of Assembly member, High Chief Babatunde Ibirogba, with an award of excellent community service.







The lawmaker was recognized during the club’s 20th investiture at Asamdo Hall, Africa Area, Osogbo, on Saturday for grass-roots development and community services.







While presenting the award on behalf of Rotary Club to Hon. Ibirogba, the Alara of Ara, Egbedore Local Government area of the state, Oba (Dr) Adesola Windapo Abidogun 1, commended the lawmaker for fulfilling his campaign promises of progressive legislations, grass-roots development and excellent government-community interfacings, urging him not to rest on his oases, but to facilitate more developmental projects, laws and community mobilisation.







The new president of the Rotary Club of Oroki Osogbo and Hon. Kunle Akande representing Olorunda State Constituency, said the honour was well deserved.