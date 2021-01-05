Popular British actor Rowan Atkinson, best known for Blackadder and Mr Bean has revealed that he actually didn’t enjoy playing the role as it was intensely stressful having the sizeable responsibly on his shoulders alone.

The-65-year-old has long been a household name for his comedic talent in both TV series and films. But while the cartoon and film franchise Mr Bean continues to be incredibly popular with audiences of all ages, the actor has now revealed he doesn’t enjoy playing the mostly-mute character.

The first-ever episode of Mr Bean aired in 1990 and immediately after became a defining comedy of the decade.

The sitcom, which was originally a cartoon, became an international success story due to the physical actions of the hilariously childish adult and the fact it hardly contains any dialogue, aside from his infamous grunts and sighs.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, he addressed the success of the franchise but also expressed his feelings about the role itself, which has left some fans stunned.

“I don’t much enjoy playing him, the weight of responsibility is not pleasant.

“I find it stressful and exhausting and I look forward to the end of it.

He added: “I don’t actually like the process of making anything with the possible exception of Blackadder because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders and not just mine.