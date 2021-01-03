Rundown Of Happenings During The Week

It is the beginning of a New Year, and just when we thought we were done with all that came with 2020, some of the debris came right in.

Hopefully, the year itself made its resolutions as some of us did and the last of the debris ends with the week.

On that note, a happy and healthy New Year to you!

Misplaced priorities



A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he removed his personal protective equipment (PPE) to have sex with a coronavirus patient. The nurse and the patient, who is also a male, snuck off to have sex in a toilet in the hospital. The incident only came to light after the patient boasted about it on his Twitter account by uploading a screenshot of flirty WhatsApp messages between the pair. The nurse has since been handed over to the police for “legal proceedings.” If convicted, the men face prison sentences of up to 10 years in prison under Indonesia’s Pornography Law.

The unity that might never be



“Jowo” crooner Davido has hinted that he may quit music soon. This announcement was coming on the heels of his alleged scuffle at a nightclub with fellow Nigerian singer Burna Boy in Ghana. In a viral video, a visibly upset Davido is seen charging at a man reported to be Burna Boy. Reports have it that the brawl started after Burna Boy reportedly moved towards Davido’s camp because Burna was “angered” as the DJ in the club continued to play different songs by Davido, although Wizkid and Burna Boy were in the club. It waits to be seen if Davido really plans to quit music.

#NoToRape



Against the backdrop of the false rape accusations that trended on social media this week, actress Omoni Oboli made it known that she is not going to take things lightly with anyone who might falsely accuse her sons of rape. The mother of three boys in a recent post on her Instagram Stories threatened to “hunt down” anyone who might falsely accuse her sons of rape. “False rape accusations are just as deadly as rape!” Oboli wrote in part. In defense of consent, she added, “We’ve taught our boys and still teaching them that consent is everything.”

The Pro-choice saga



The Argentina government took a stand in the pro-choice debate as its lawmakers voted to legalise elective abortion this week. In a country that is predominantly roman catholic, elective abortion will be permitted in cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in danger. It also allows elective abortion to take place within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy This also makes it the largest country in Latin America to vote in support of elective abortion. However, his election has sparked a debate and deepened divisions in the country between the Roman Catholics and the feminists.

Shackles



Loujain al-Hathloul, a 31-year-old Saudi activist, who championed women’s right to drive and for ending the kingdom’s male guardian system, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for terrorism-related acts. Loujain whose primary cause was to see that women are free to drive in the country reportedly broke down in tears after the judgement. The court, however, suspended two years and ten months of the sentence and backdated it to 2018 for the times spent in prison. Her sister, Alia al-Hathloul, said that this sentence will be appealed. We hope that the odds be in the judge’s conscience favour!