Ryan Adams Cleared Of Sexting Underage Fan

Ryan Adams has been cleared of sexting an underage fan after the FBI investigated the claims, according to new reports.

A source with knowledge of the investigation according to The Mirror said:

Ultimately, the FBI found no evidence that would support charging Ryan with a crime, and closed its investigation, without charges, in the fall of 2019.

The claims first arose after a scathing 2019 New York Times article accused the now 46-year-old of pursuing female artists for sex.

At the time the singer took to Twitter to call the claims “upsettingly inaccurate” but also apologised to anyone he had hurt.

Adams was responding to a New York Times story in which seven women, including his ex-wife actress Mandy Moore, accused him of manipulative behaviour and of pursuing female artists for sex.

One of the women, now in her early 20s, said he had exchanged thousands of sexually explicit messages online with her when she was aged 15 and 16. These included photos and video calls, although the two never met in person.

She admitted to telling Adams she was older than she was, although said she never showed him her ID.

Regarding the allegations, Adams tweeted:

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding, and healing.

The rock singer has not posted on Twitter since September 2019.

Adams launched his music career with the band Whiskeytown and made his solo debut in 2000 with the album Heartbreaker.