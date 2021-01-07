Daily News

Sales Rep in court for allegedly stealing wig worth N200,000

A 23-year-old sales representative, Sunday Olanrewaju, on Thursday appeared before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a wig worth N200,000 from his employer’s shop.

Olanrewaju, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 10, 2020, at 2.00 p.m. at BO Hair Salon, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Agboko said that the defendant stole a Peruvian hair wig, belonging to the complainant, Mrs Oluomachi Onzunike.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Recall that the section stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Idowu, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Idowu adjourned the case until Jan. 19 for mention.

