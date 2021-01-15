



Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 Series, the flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Galaxy S21 is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so you can make the most of every moment. The new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. And each device offers the connectivity, power and performance that only Samsung can deliver.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

Incredible Innovation Housed in Head-Turning Design



Galaxy S21 series unveils a bold new style that sets it apart from other smartphones. It introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic.

Samsung’s Best-in-Class Camera Experience



Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

Smart, Hyper-Fast Connections across Devices



For the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.



With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 series is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming depending on network availability.

Performance and Protection You Can Count On



Galaxy S21 offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% chargein just 30 minutes. Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform.With a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy, you can now safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing, control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available.

Samsung Care+ Coverage



Experience total peace of mind and get the most from the new Galaxy S21 with Samsung Care+. Enjoy a personal set-up session with a Samsung Care+, 24/7 dedicated support via phone or chat, screen repairs, an extended warranty and coverage for accidental damage. Claim Samsung Care+ at purchase on samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/

Specifications



The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic rangewhile the S21+ and S21 feature a 64MP Tele triple camera.

The Galaxy S21 Series are available in 256GB memory space with a limited option for S21 Ultra at 512GB. The Galaxy S21 Ultra feature an intelligent all day battery of 5000mAh while S21+ and S21 battery are 4800mAh and 40000mAh respectively.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display . It is our most intelligent screen yet. The Galaxy S21+ and S21 both have a display of 6.7’ and 6.2” respectively.

Preorder



The Galaxy S21 can be pre ordered from the 22nd of January to the 11th of February with limited offer of Buds Pro or Buds live, Smart Tag and Samsung Care +

Availability



Starting on February 12, 2021, Galaxy S21 Ultra will be widely available in retail stores offline and online. Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in bold colors featuring deluxe haze finishes:



• S21 Ultra: Phantom Silver and Phantom Black



• S21+: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet



• S21: Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink