Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing process for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), ordering a fresh process within 45 days.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu’s decision followed a thorough investigation and stakeholder’s engagement necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

The governor, in his capacity as Visitor to the university, directed the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, as Acting Vice Chancellor from Monday January 11, when his tenure expires.

Sanwo-Olu further directed that the Senate should select, among its members, a protem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of a fresh selection of Acting Vice Chancellor.

In a related development, the governor, yesterday, at a ceremony was witnessed by Fagbohun and the Registrar, Mr. Amuni Mohammed Olayinka, presented cheques to the institution’s best graduating students, including Best Master’s Degree student 2018/2019, Olusola Olabanjo, at Lagos House, Marina.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) has called on the management to reverse the hike in school fees, which they said is at 168 per cent above the initial fee, giving the management a 14-day ultimatum to reverse to the old fee of N25, 000.

In a press statement signed by the SUG President, AbdulBasit Ashade, and Public Relations Officer, Zeenab Olawunmi Adams, said: “As the world battles with economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the union would stop at nothing in ensuring the increment is properly reviewed. This is a very challenging time and we must be sensitive not to compound this burden on indigenes and residents of the state.

“We enjoin the LASU management team, Governing Council, Lagos State Government and other stakeholders to meet and proffer solution on the tuition fee increase.

“Payment of school fees by newly admitted students should be suspended and portal for payment closed until a resolution is jointly reached by all parties and a directive is given by the union to newly admitted students to continue payment.”

The union, however, appealled to the public and students to shun any form of protest.

Also yesterday, Fagbohun announced the death of its first VC, Professor Folabi Olumide.

Olumide, a surgeon, was vice chancellor of the institution between 1983 and 1988.

As a mark of honour, respect and appreciation of his achievements, the university rechristened the LASU Health Centre as ‘Folabi Olumide Health Centre.’

Olumide died yesterday after a brief illness at the age of 81.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

