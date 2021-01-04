Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condoled with the family, friends and associates of Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, over the death of the former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos.

Ibidapo-Obe was also a Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan in Oyo State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, described the death of the renowned scholar and administrator as a colossal loss to the academia and the country, as a whole.

Ibidapo-Obe passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3 at the age of 72.

The governor said that the rich experience and knowledge of the late Ibidapo-Obe, especially his contributions to national issues in the education and engineering sectors would be sorely missed.

“The death of Ibidapo-Obe is a colossal loss to the academic community, government and the country. The late professor will be greatly missed.

“The late Ibidapo-Obe made lots of positive impacts and contributions during his life time to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

“He wrote his name in gold as a scholar and administrator during his days as the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos State and Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

“I sympathise with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission, as well as governments and people of Osun and Oyo states over the death of Ibidapo-Obe.

“I also sympathise with the family and friends of the deceased and I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,´´ he said.