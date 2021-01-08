By Adesina Wahab

Following the numerous petitions and pressure on the Visitor to the Lagos State University LASU, who is also the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the choice of a new Vice Chancellor for the university, the governor is expected to appoint an acting VC for the institution.

This follows the cancellation of the selection process earlier embarked upon by the selection committee which included some members of the Governing Council and representatives of the Senate of the school.

Efforts to get official reactions proved futile as lines of the persons who could speak on the matter were switched off.

The earlier process had thrown up Professors Olumuyiwa Odusanya Sena Bakre and Kabir Akinyemi who came first, second and third in the series of interviews conducted for them.

However, some people faulted the emergence of Odusanya who reportedly got 90 per cent in the interview, saying he did not possess a doctorate degree and was not qualified.

Also, Akinyemi, who is from Ikorodu, the same as the Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, was also faulted as well.

This is just as some people clamoured for Prof. Mrs Tunji Bello who was not among the top thrée.

She had served as acting VC in the past.

The governor is expected to name the acting VC latest Sunday as the tenure of the outgoing VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun SAN comes to an end on Monday.

