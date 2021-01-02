Mother of a newborn baby, Mrs. Tomilola Amoo (left); First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye and wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat during the visit of the First Lady and her team to Lagos’ first baby of the year at Mushin General Hospital…yesterday. PHOTO: SUNDAY AKINLOLU



The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, visited four public health facilities to felicitate with families of the first babies of the year at the hospitals.

The healthcare centres she visited were Mushin General Hospital, Alimosho General Hospital, Orile Agege General Hospital and Ayinke House, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Baby Amoo, a male, who weighed 3kg, was delivered at 12:01am by Mrs Amoo Tomilola at Mushin General Hospital. At Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, baby Foluke, who weighed 4.35kg was delivered at 2:38am. Baby Ajayi, a girl, who weighed 2.35kg, delivered at 12:01am was the first baby of the year at Orile-Agege General Hospital while baby Adesola-Fagade, who weighed 3.3kg delivered at 12:21am was first baby of the year at LASUTH.

At each of the hospitals, the governor’s wife presented mum’s packs, baby essentials and other gifts to the babies and their parents.

Sanwo-Olu said the birth of a child does not happen by chance, noting that women take steps to ensure that they live healthy life styles while pregnant.

She stated further that the visits were not just to celebrate the newborn babies but also to make a difference in the lives of the people by showing kindness and compassion.

She acknowledged the efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, urging residents in the state to assist the government by adhering strictly to all the safety protocols against the disease.

She also expressed hope that this year would be full of accomplishments, projecting that the state would grow stronger despite the pandemic.

“All hands must be on deck towards flattening the curve of the second wave of the virus by strictly adhering to all preventive and safety guidelines designed to ward off the threat of the virus,” she said.