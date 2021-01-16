Not for the first time, Naomi Osaka is giving us high-fashion realness, and her latest style serve is worthy of a Grand Slam. In addition to being a champion tennis player and part-time fashion designer, Naomi can now add Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador to her résumé.

For the brand’s spring 2021 campaign, shot by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Osaka wears a playful, kaleidoscopic minidress that feels perfectly in keeping with her love for bold color and print. It also marks the beginning of Osaka’s new and ongoing role as ambassador for the brand and the start of an adventurous style journey with the famed French house.

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” she said in a press release. “It is such an honor to work with Nicolas Ghesquière; he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

At just 23, Naomi has collaborated with Japanese label Adeam at New York Fashion Week, used accessories to advocate for racial justice and is the highest-paid woman athlete ever. Now, she’s extending that powerful influence to the style world as the newest face of the Paris fashion house. “Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone,” Nicolas said. “Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values.”

So far, the campaign photos have us mentally constructing a 2021 fashion mood board, and we can’t wait to see what other looks she serves up this year.