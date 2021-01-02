Daily News

School reopening: Enugu government to meet with stakeholders on Monday

By
0
school-reopening:-enugu-government-to-meet-with-stakeholders-on-monday
Views: Visits 0
Why Ugwuanyi should focus on Nsukka Zone— Senator Utazi
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

The Enugu State Ministry of Education, Saturday said it has scheduled to meet with major stakeholders in the sector, on Monday, January 4, 2021, to discuss schools resumption in the state.

According to a statement released by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the outcome of the meeting will be duly communicated to the general public.

READ ALSO: OHANAEZE ELECTION: Igbo Leaders divided over venue, consensus candidate

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

NDDC: Niger Delta students oppose IYC’s protest against Akwa

Previous article

Kidnapping: Bishop Chikwe’s driver macheted, hospitalized – Catholic Bishop

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News