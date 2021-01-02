The Enugu State Ministry of Education, Saturday said it has scheduled to meet with major stakeholders in the sector, on Monday, January 4, 2021, to discuss schools resumption in the state.
According to a statement released by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the outcome of the meeting will be duly communicated to the general public.
