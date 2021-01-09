The Delta State government announced on Saturday that schools in the state would resume academic session on Jan. 18, a week’s delay in the Jan. 11 resumption date earlier announced.

Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said in a statement issued in Asaba, that no student or teacher would be allowed into any school without a facemask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All schools are once again directed to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols as stipulated in the guidelines.

“No child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without facemask.

“School infirmaries are requested to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature checks on all entrants into school compounds,’’ he stated.

He added that students in boarding schools would arrive on Sunday, Jan. 17.

“There will be resumption tests on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The tests will be part of the students’ continuous assessment.

“Parents and guardians are urged to strictly adhere to the new dates and prepare their children for resumption,’’ the commissioner stated.

He expressed the ministry’s regret at the inconvenience the postponement of the earlier dates would cause pupils, students, parents and other stakeholders in the education sector.

(NAN)