By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Ministry of Education has announced January 18, 2021, as the resumption date for all schools in the state.

The decision, according to a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, was reached at a meeting between the Ministry and major stakeholders in the sector, on Monday.

Prof. Eze disclosed that all schools in the state were advised to ensure full compliance with the NCDC guidelines for the containment of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), stressing that “the Ministry of Education will engage in constant monitoring of compliance when schools resume”.

The Education Commissioner added that “it was also decided that to help engage the students/pupils, all tertiary institutions, Basic and Post Basic schools are advised to activate their e-learning programmes”.

In a related development, the Enugu State government, in furtherance of its commitment to contain the second wave of COVID-19, suspended the annual prayer session, held at the Government House, Enugu, to commence work for the New Year, directing all civil servants to resume duties in their various offices, with strict compliance with NCDC guidelines.

Vanguard News Nigeria