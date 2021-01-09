The police in Lagos State early Saturday raided a nightclub and arrested many fun seekers.

Clubbing has been suspended in the state as Lagos joins the rest of Nigeria to check the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of nightclubs and bars was announced about a fortnight ago by both the federal and Lagos State government as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension did not, however, deter many fun seekers from attending clubs Friday night.

The police said many of the attendees were arrested at about 1 a.m. on Saturday at a club in Surulere area of the state.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that at about 3.45 a.m. on Saturday, the Commissioner Hammed Odumosu personally led his team on the midnight raid. He identified the club raided as Lounge 38, Bode Thomas, Surulere,

He said the police team also arrested some residents and motorists for violating the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew at Maryland.

The commissioner vowed to do everything possible with the ambit of the law to enforce the coronavirus orders and halt the spread of the pandemic in Lagos State.

Security operatives late in 2020 sealed off Cubana nightclub, Ikeja GRA, and other facilities over failure to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The police led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, sent the club-goers out of the Cubana building before shutting the facility.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had banned carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander said that there was a resurgence of COVID-19 and the state could not afford to relax the battle against the virus.

He warned that the state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the coronavirus disease.

Lagos which is Nigeria’s epicentre of coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the over 90,000 cases recorded across the country, on Friday, recorded 739 new COVID-19 cases, almost half of the total 1,544 recorded across Nigeria.

Nigeria has so far recoded 1,342 deaths from COVID-19.

