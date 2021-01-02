Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

New structures believed to house the armoury of the Boko Haram terrorists in Mana Waji, Borno State, have been destroyed in airstrikes, the Nigerian Military has said.

The demolished structures according to a statement signed by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, also served as a staging area where the insurgents meet to plan attacks.

Scores of the terrorists were reportedly killed in the air interdiction conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The statement read in part, “air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to deal decisive blows on terrorist elements operating in the North East Zone of the Country with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their structures and logistics store.

“The latest of these was achieved yesterday, 1 January 2021, at MANA WAJI in Borno State where the BHTs set up a new settlement”

It continued that, “the airstrikes, which were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks.

“On sighting the NAF aircraft, the insurgents were seen fleeing the location. Consequently, in a preemptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores. Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process.”