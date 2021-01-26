Chief Gani Adams, has claimed that security operatives were not just mapped out to go after Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho alone, but also drafted to arrest him for political reasons.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland who spoke on Arise TV’s programme, The Morning Show, said that Igboho is fighting a just fight for his people, however, selfish politicians have begun creating loopholes in the struggle.

“It was not only Sunday Igboho that security operatives targeted for arrest, but I was also the number one person for arrest. I was targeted for some political reasons,” Chief Adams said.

“The same people who attacked and condemned us in 2015 using social media are now coming to portray themselves as activists to use Sunday Igboho.

“Now, we woke up to hear his house got burnt. Who are the people that went to burn Sunday Igboho house and not in the forest?

“The issue with Sunday Igboho’s bravery now is that he has been used to destroy some political enemies,” Adams added.

Speaking on if he and Igboho have spoken concerning the plight of Yourbas in the hands of criminal herdsmen, Gani Adams said he has only met him once at a function and since then, they only communicate on phone.

“I started this struggle when I was 23 years, OPC was not even formed then, I risked everything for Yorubaland. I didn’t surrender … how can Sunday Igboho use his bravery of one day to destroy somebody who has been in struggle for 28 years?

“Yoruba always destroy their warriors in the end. You know what happened to Abiola now even as the 14th Aare of Yoruba land,” Gani Adams said.

