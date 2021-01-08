The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AishatuDahiru Ahmed (Binani) on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Modibbo Adama University bill into law.

The senator, who initiated the bill in the 7th National Assembly, said the Modibbo Adama University can now run all approved academic programmes like any other conventional University.

She said the bill will also create more placements for youths seeking admission into the university.

Mrs Ahmed, who made her feelings known in a statement in Abuja, said the assent of the President was heart-warming.

She said: “It is heartwarming to note the gracious assent by Mr President to this bill. Precisely on the 6th of January 2021, Mr President assented to the bill converting MAUTECH to a Conventional University and to also run medical programmes alongside social and management sciences among others.

“This therefore means the Modibbo Adama University can now run all approved academic programs as any other conventional University across the country including medical and other allied sciences.

“On behalf of the good people of Adamawa and Taraba states, Mr President we remain eternally grateful for this gesture.

“This will no doubt encourage our teeming youths seeking placements into Tertiary Institutions specifically in these difficult times.

“Apart from leading in technology, the new law will make Modibbo Adama University to be truly universal with broader courses and enhanced opportunities.”

The senator gave the background of the bill and why she championed it to create opportunities for students in Adamawa, Taraba and other states in the North-East.

She added: “The move I started in the 7th NASS at the House of Representatives when I represented Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency to convert Modibbo Adama University of Technology, (MAUTECH) Yola to conventional university and run medical programmes alongside other social and management sciences has finally seen the light of the day.

The motion for the urgent establishment of a medical school at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola and to upgrade the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, to a University Teaching Hospital was moved before the Senate and was later presented by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani as a Bill titledModibbo Adama University Bill for a first reading before the Senate. The Bill was later laid for second reading.

As a prerequisite for the passage of the bill, a well-attended public hearing was organized where key stakeholders actively participated and gave resounding support for the conversion.

Consequently, the Bill was finally passed by the Senate and sent to the President for assent.