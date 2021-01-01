Our Reporter

THE senator representing Lagos Central, Mrs. Oluremi Tunubu, has urged Nigerians to remain focused on the idea of a better Nigeria.

Felicitating with fellow Nigerians in a New Year message, titled: Looking Ahead With Purpose, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

“Happy New Year 2021! We all made it – Glory be to God.

“The year 2020 was eventful, to say the least. Fraught with shocking occurrences and the outbreak of a pandemic of global proportion, the year 2020 humbled everyone.

“For many, a lot of the goals set for the year became unattainable, owing to the prevailing circumstances. Regardless, we must be grateful that we are still here. It is, however, time to pick ourselves up and look ahead with purpose in mind.

“As we embark on another 365 days journey, it is time to re-evaluate our goals, bearing in mind our new normal. We must adapt to the uniqueness of the New Year with a positive attitude and determination to thrive in the midst of all that is going on in the world.

“Our resolve to do better and work towards realising the Nigeria of our dreams must also be stronger than ever. We must realise that life in itself is a process, and commit to reforming our institutions and creating the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must also leave behind the divisiveness and rancour that have held us back over the years, refusing to be distracted by the enemies of our democracy. We must remain focused on the idea of a better Nigeria.

“The New Year is pregnant with possibility and we must be ready to make the most of it.

“As we go about celebrating the New Year, please be reminded that pending the widespread availability of a vaccine, we must continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as set out by health authorities.

“I wish you all peace, joy, and a prosperous 2021.”