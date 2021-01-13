Dairy Sow, 20, who gained a reputation as one of the most promising young Senegalese nationals, has gone missing in Paris.

Sow did not return to school after the Christmas holidays, causing concern in Senegal and France.

According to France24, the consul for Senegal in Paris reported Sow missing on January 7 and police opened a troubling disappearance inquiry.

“A rising star who is the pride of the people” was how Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, described young Sow last August after she authored a novel titled ‘Sous le Visage d’un Ange’ (Under the Face of an Angel).

Due to her academic excellence and winning the national high-school competitions in both 2018 and 2019, she got into the prestigious preparatory school in Paris. She is currently a second-year student of the Lycée Louis-le-Grand, where she continued to excel in all her courses according to her peers.

Paris Prosecutors are worried over her recent disappearance and the police have launched an investigation into it. Back in her home country, President Sall has sent out investigators to search for her in Dakar and some Senegalese students have printed flyers to raise awareness about her missing status and gather support.

The Senegalese diaspora is mobilising social media to find her, several French celebrities, including actor Omar Sy, are sharing the appeal on Instagram and Twitter.

The Senegalese press has been reporting on Sow’s disappearance for days and some Senegalese have taken to posting her photo as their avatar on the Whatsapp instant messaging platform.

