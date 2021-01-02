We all know that women have varying hair textures and these different hair types need different types of products to thrive well. While having fine hair is not a problem, it often requires the most care, with delicate products specially designed to protect and maintain its fine texture.







With this in mind and driven by their mission to provide quality products for Nigerian women, Mega Growth Nigeria recently added a new product to their range of relaxers, Mega Growth Sensitive care no-lye relaxer for women with fine to medium hair textures. The new sensitive care relaxer, which was introduced recently, was made to fill this gap and contains a complete relaxing set with a unique four step relaxer system which includes a relaxer/activator, neutralizing shampoo, deep conditioner, and break-free leave-in strengthener for healthier looking hair. It also contains 25 percent more conditioning oils to give consumers a milder and soothing retouching experience.







The brand has been at the fore of providing effective hair care solutions for women, offering a comprehensive range of hair care products, from relaxers to shampoos, conditioners, hair strengtheners and growth oils, to help women achieve and maintain strong, healthy, and beautiful hair.







Speaking on this inclusion to their relaxer range, Senior Brand Manager, Ebunoluwa Longe, said the launch further showed their commitment to helping women of all hair types achieve strong and beautiful hair.