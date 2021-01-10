Amotekun

Operatives of Oyo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun and some Fulani, yesterday, clashed at Aiyete in Ibarapa North Local Council of the state.

The conflict was said to have started at Okebi village, but the cause could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

A resident, Saliu, claimed that seven persons were killed.







Saliu said seven houses were also burnt.

He said: “Alhaji Usman Okebi and his two sons were killed. We don’t know what caused the fight. Some persons were shot and injured.

“The number of persons killed increased to seven. Those who were shot but managed to run into the bush later died.”

Another source said the clash was between the Amotekun and Bororo people. He said some persons were killed, but could not say which group suffered more casualties.

The Oyo State Commandant of Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), said he was on his way to the area to ascertain what really happened.

Olayanju said: “I heard the same thing and I am on my way there now.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the DPO at Aiyete Police Division had gone to the community to assess the situation.

In a related development, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, yesterday, warned Amotekun not to transform into another form of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

The don, who featured on Arise Television programme, said Amotekun operatives must be trained on ethics, so that “they do not end up on the wrong side of history.”

He urged other states yet to launch their security outfits to do so quickly, as insecurity in the country has reached a stage of desperation.

Soyinka urged Nigerians to learn to take responsibility for their own survival.