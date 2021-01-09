Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Seven people have reportedly been killed at Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State when Officers and Fulani herders clashed in fresh violence.

This came just three days after a similar clash happened at Tapa.

Though, a source in the area claimed seven people have been killed while some houses were razed at Okebi Village, the leadership of Fulani herders in the state confirmed that three of its men were killed.

According to the source, “one man and his two sons were killed. We don’t know what caused the fight. Some persons were shot and injured.

“The number of people killed has increased to seven. Those who were shot and ran away later died in the bush.”

Sunday Vanguard was also informed that the clash was between Bororo people and Amotekun corps.

Confirming that three of his men were killed, Alhaji Yakubu Bello, former State Chairman of Myetti Allah, said, “Three of our men were killed. I don’t know what caused the crisis. But, I was told that Amotekun people went into the houses of the Fulani herders and killed them there.”

When asked if he could identify those alleged to have been killed, he said he didn’t know their names.

Also lending credence to the claims of the former State Chairman, the incumbent State Chairman of Myetti Allah, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, said three people were killed and their bodies have been taken away.

“Three people have been killed but I don’t know them. I was also told that their bodies have been taken away”.

While speaking on behalf of Amotekun Corps, Mr Togun said it was the Commissioner of Police in the state that called him that there was a problem at Ayete.

“The CP called me that there was a problem at Ayete area. I don’t have much information about it. It was that of Igangan that I heard and we have been there to quell it”, he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said the DPO at Aiyete Police Division had moved to the community to assess the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria