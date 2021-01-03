The Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, has denied the allegation of sexual misconduct against him

The group alleged that the banker is responsible for the breakdown of Tunde Thomas’ marriage which eventually led to Tunde’s death a few days ago. They alleged that, “Tunde Thomas died recently like about a week or two ago from depression. Apparently, kids from his marriage to Moyo Thomas belongs to his wife’s boss, Adam Nuru, the current MD of FCMB, with whom she was having an affair with. “Moyo Thomas left Tunde to go to America with the kids. When she got to America, she told him the children were not his. The shock of this revelation caused Tunde to suffer from stroke which he later recovered from,” the group said. On December 31st 2020, a group identified as ‘JUSTICE FOR TUNDE THOMAS’ launched a petition on change.org calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction Adam Nuru over what they described as indecent behaviour.

In a signed statement, Adam Nuru said, “Other than circulating rumours, that petitioner offers no iota of fact on the matter. In as much as the writer and publisher of the article remains anonymous, I will enjoin us all to maintain the story as FAKE NEWS that it is (stop spreading rumours).

“If anyone is truly concerned or have information, such should take the legal and proper approach. Tunde is a highly private person who views challenges in life as opportunity to shine. But for death, Tunde would not have taken kindly to this publication. He never complained nor claimed to nurse a grudge against anyone on his past marital affairs.

“This much I know because we talk, wine and dine together often within the last 20 years. Neither Tunde nor any member of his family raised any dust about this matter. It is very wrong and totally unacceptable for an alien entity to seek cheap publicity at the expense of a gentleman that has gone to be with the Lord. Grieving friends and family members (surviving mother, siblings and wife) should not be caused further hardship.

“According to the news making rounds, the knowledge of the alleged paternity of the children led to the death of Moyo’s husband Tunde. Meanwhile a family source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that in December, 2017, Moyo and Tunde had differences leading to their separation and eventual relocation of Moyo to the USA.

“It is important to note that the divorce process was never thought of or initiated by Moyo. And to the best of our knowledge, no divorce papers were ever served on Moyo. This means that they were still legally married. In the opinion of Moyo and her family, the channel for reconciliation was still open up until Tunde’s unfortunate demise.”

Continuiun, Adam Nuru said, “Tunde is the father of the two children and Moyo never told him he was not their father. Moyo and Tunde clearly worked to ensure the differences they had did not affect the relationship they respectively have with the two children.

“Tunde paid a visit to the USA to visit the children in June 2018. He met them and interacted with them unhindered. This was after his recovery from the stroke he had earlier that year. He was in touch constantly with the children, calling and having fatherly conversations with them, even at odd hours, at least twice every month from December, 2017.

“The last of such calls took place on Thanksgiving Day on 26th November, 2020. You will agree that this does not paint the picture of a man who had been told he was not the father of his children as was maliciously stated in the petition and is being circulated on social media.

“It is very sad that a group of people have decided to take the differences between a married couple and misrepresent it into a sensational story. It is unfair to have the pictures of his young children splashed all over the internet.

“Tunde had a mild stroke in 2018. By the grace of God, he was able to fully recover from this and carried on with his life. He was obviously doing well at his job and was in another relationship with a lady who was pregnant before his death.

“Why he had a cardiac arrest that led to his eventual death almost 2 years after remains a mystery that only God can provide answers to. We can begin to postulate on possible reasons, but we would rather not, to preserve the fond memories of Tunde.”

“Tunde has now gone to be with his maker. We do wish his family and friends, including his pregnant girlfriend, the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all to allow those grieving his loss, including Moyo and his children, to do so in peace. May Tunde’s soul rest in perfect peace.”

