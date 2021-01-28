A sexagenarian whose name has been given as Sunday Igbinokhuaihe has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for defiling a two-year-old girl.

The suspect was said to be living in the same compound with the little girl’s parents in Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

Using a loaf of bread, the suspect lured the girl into his room and thereafter, used his finger to break her hymen.

It was gathered that the girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing dinner when the incident happened but only noticed that something was amiss when her daughter screamed while she attempted to bathe her later in the evening.

The mother raised an alarm that attracted neighbours after the little girl described how the sexagenarian used his finger on her private part.

The suspect who was arrested after the matter was reported at the Urhonigbe Police Station, was subsequently transferred to the Abudu Police Division.

The suspected was later detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Edo State Police Command in Benin pending the conclusion of an investigation.

Confirming the to The Punch, the spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police had completed the investigation into the matter and the suspect would appear in court during the week.

