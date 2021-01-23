The Shehu of Dikwa, His Royal Highness, Dr Abba Tor Masta II, is dead. Family sources revealed that the Monarch who ranks second after the Shehu of Borno died in the early hours of Saturday after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

In October 2020, there were speculations that the Monarch had passed away while receiving medical treatment at Abuja Hospital, however, the reports were debunked.

It was gathered that the Shehu’s remains would be buried today in Maiduguri according to Islamic rites.

This comes as the Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and His Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur as well as other dignitaries are in Biu Local Government Area of the state for the Coronation of the new Emir, HRH Umar Mustapha Aliyu following the demise of his father late last year.

Alhaji Abba Masta II, was appointed by the Former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff towards to end of his second tenure in March 2010 as Shehu of the newly created Dikwa Emirate.

That appointment plotted the 100 years old Dikwa Emirate into two: Bama and Dikwa Emirates. The old Dikwa Emirate was made up of four local government areas: Bama, Ngala, Dikwa and Kala- Balge with 24 districts with the palace in Bama town.

The new Dikwa Emirate now has three local government areas: Ngala, Dikwa and Kala-Balge with 12 districts while Bama Emirate now has one local government area with 12 districts.

Governor Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, and other Emirs who attended the coronation of the Biu Emir are back to Maiduguri to witness the burial.

Like this: Like Loading...