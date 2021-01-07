Breaking News

Shodeke passes on at 72

07 January 2021  
2:18 am

The death has been announced of Otunba Funmilayo Shodeke, nee Olaleye, who passed on January 1, 2021, after a brief illness at an Ikeja hospital, aged 72.

She was an enterprising businesswoman and Managing Director of Unique Jewellery (Master Beaders) in Ikeja. Popularly known as Iya Fela, she was a very dedicated member of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral where she served diligently as a member of the Guild of Stewards for over 40 years.

She is survived by her children, Mrs. Fela Oni, Mr. Folarin Shodeke, and grandchildren.





