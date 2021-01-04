Osagie Otabor, Akure

A staff of Shoprite in Akure, Ondo State identified as Jumoke Kehinde has reportedly committed suicide after being suspended from work.

Kehinde was said to have been found dead on New Year’s eve at her apartment in the Kajola area along Oda-road, Akure.

A staff of Shoprite who pleaded anonymity said late Kehinde reported late for work and was ordered suspended.

According to the staff, “It is normal that anyone who comes late should wait outside before they are allowed in and be given a suspension.

“She was seen arranging her table getting ready for the day’s sales as she looked happy but later left the mall at about 11 am after receiving the suspension letter.

“At about 4 pm, a distress call was received in the office that she was not feeling fine. One of the management staff went to check on her. Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking while her body was oozing with odour of the poison she took. Although, no empty can was found anywhere as she was rushed to the hospital.

“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression.

“She was given a suspension for coming late that day. She was told to go home. After then she went back home.

“We all know that when you come late you will be given a suspension for a few days without payment.

“I don’t see any reason why such an issue would cause her to kill herself by committing suicide.”

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached for comments but police sources said her body has been deposited in a morgue while investigation has commenced unraveling what led to her suicide.

When contacted, a top staff of Shoprite in Akure who prefers to remain anonymous, refused to comment on the issue, saying they were not allowed to speak to the press.

“Go and talk to our head office. We are not allowed to respond to such interrogations from journalists on that matter,” the staff added.