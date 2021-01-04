Close associates of a 23-year-old girl identified as Jumoke Kehinde, a staff of Shoprite Akure, were recently gripped after they learnt that she reportedly committed suicide.

It was gathered that Jumoke, who was suspended after she came to work late on New Year Eve, took her life by allegedly dousing on Snipper, a pesticide that the federal government banned from being sold.

Sources at the Shoprite office in Akure metropolis told Vanguard that the deceased was found dead at her residence in Kajola area, Oda road.

Jumoke reportedly came late for work that ill-fated day and the management sanctioned and her asked her to go back home.

A staff of Shoprite who spoke to newsmen said:

“It is normal that anyone who comes late should wait outside before they are allowed in and be given a suspension.

“She was seen arranging her table getting ready for the day’s sales as she looked happy but later left the mall at about 11 am after receiving the suspension letter.

“At about 4 pm, a distress call was received in the office that she was not feeling fine.

“One of the management staff went to check on her. Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking while her body was oozing with snipper odour.

“Although, no empty can was found anywhere as she was rushed to the hospital.

“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression.

“she was given a suspension for coming late that day. She was told to go home. After then she went back home.

“We all know that at Shoprite, when you come late you will be given a suspension for a few days without payment.

“I don’t see any reason why such an issue would cause her to kill herself by committing suicide.”

The police in Ondo, however, said the matter was not reported at any of its stations.

