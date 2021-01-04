Our Reporter

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has directed its members to shun enrolment into the government’s contributory pension scheme.

A statement on Sunday by the Assistant General Secretary, Moni Itua, said the decision was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) at its December 29, 2020 meeting.

The union, on December 29, 2020, gave the government 21 days to meet its 10-point demand bordering on poor conditions of service, among others.

Itua said: “I have been directed to inform all school heads and primary school teachers not to fill any document having to do with contributory pension scheme, no matter the source of such document, until the union directs otherwise.

“The directive became inevitable because the two fundamental issues raised by the union concerning the pension scheme have not received government’s positive response.”

According to Itua, the fundamental issues yet to be resolved include the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 per cent to the pension accounts of individual teachers, particularly those at the primary school level.

Also, the NUT wants the government to cater for the accrued gratuity entitlements of teachers, before the scheme becomes effective.