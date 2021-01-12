Sia Announces New Version Of ‘Hey Boy’ With Burna Boy

Sia has announced she has teamed up with Burna Boy for a remix of her recent track ‘Hey Boy’, coming later this week.

Taking to social media today on Tuesday, 12th of January, to make the announcement, Sia revealed that both the song and video would be coming this Thursday, January 14. She captioned the post simply with “Pucker up”.

Pucker up 💋 “Hey Boy” ft @burnaboy song + video out Thursday – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/CRRemf9qkR — sia (@Sia) January 11, 2021

The original song is set to appear on Sia’s forthcoming album ‘Music’, due out February 12, which was written to accompany her new film of the same name.

Burna Boy also took to his Twitter to make this announcement and his fans are so elated by this news.

“HEY BOY” @Sia featuring Myself dropping Thursday. Definitely One of my Favourites pic.twitter.com/62PRqH3l4S — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 12, 2021

‘Hey Boy’ was initially released back in November of last year, and was preceded by other singles ‘Together‘ and ‘Saved My Life‘, co-written with Dua Lipa.