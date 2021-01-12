“Hey Boy” remix artwork for the single featuring Burna Boy off Sia’s upcoming Music album and movie.

Sia has teased her upcoming single Hey Boy remix with the African Giant, Burna Boy on Twitter.

The “Cheap Thrills” crooner’s new motion-picture inspired album will be dropping on February 12, 2021. The album titled ‘Music’ is made for her debut feature-length film of the same name.

In order to promote the soon to be released album, the multiple award-winning singer, will drop a new version of her already released song ‘Hey Boy’ with a Burna Boy twist on Thursday.

The songstress took to her social media today, January 12, to share the collaboration with her fans. Sia revealed that both the song and video would be coming on January the 14th. She shared an animation-style artwork along with the caption, “Pucker up”.

Pucker up 💋 “Hey Boy” ft @burnaboy song + video out Thursday – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/CRRemf9qkR — sia (@Sia) January 11, 2021

Burna Boy also took to Twitter a few hours after her post to share the good news with close to his five million followers. He captioned the post as, “’HEY BOY’ @Sia featuring myself dropping Thursday. Definitely one of my Favourites.”

“HEY BOY” @Sia featuring Myself dropping Thursday. Definitely One of my Favourites pic.twitter.com/62PRqH3l4S — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 12, 2021

The original song is set to appear on Sia’s forthcoming album ‘Music’, due out February 12, which was written to accompany her new film of the same name.

According to NME, ‘Hey Boy’ was initially released back in November of last year and was preceded by other singles ‘Together‘ and ‘Saved My Life‘, co-written with Dua Lipa.

The singer has hits like ‘Chandelier’, ‘Cheap Thrills’, ‘Titanium’ with David Guetta and ‘Diamonds’ with Rihanna,’ under her belt.