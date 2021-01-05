Singer Paul Okoye Tests Positive For Covid-19

Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has tested positive for COVID-19. Paul revealed this on Tuesday morning on his Instagram page.

The singer further warned Nigerians to accept that coronavirus is real and obey all health guidelines. He wrote:

ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe, some will say “experience is the best teacher, oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now, sh*t is not funny ….. worst sickness ever!!! …… y’all better be careful out there, if you like believe me, if you like don’t, believe me, you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance Goodluck God help us all.

Paul Okoye’s illness is coming a few months after his twin brother Peter and his family were affected by the novel virus.

There have been several warnings to Nigerians to take the virus seriously and avoid crowded places. A warning which has constantly been neglected as many keep attending parties.

It has been advised by medical practitioners to always use masks, hand sanitiser, and continually wash their hands while avoiding unnecessary movements.