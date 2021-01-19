Singers, Aituaje Iruobe, more popularly known as Waje and her fellow sonorous singer colleague, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, otherwise known as Ric Hassani, are currently dating and have obviously decided to take their relationship to the next level, thus prompting Waje to post a romantic picture on her social media account.

In the picture, the singer was seen smiling lovingly at Hassani whose head was on her laps. Waje tagged him in the post, which she captioned, “It’s time.”

Ever since she posted the picture, there have been congratulatory messages from her friends and colleagues, some of who obviously knew about the relationship and have to bear keeping it a secret until now.

From on air personality and business woman, Toke Makinwa who said, “Congratulations my friend, finally we can share the good news,” to makeup artist, JBeautyfull who wrote, “Finally,” to actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who posted “Awwww, finally its here.”



It has been congratulations all the way.

Waje’s best friend, Omawumi posted the couples intimate picture on her Instagram page to hint that her bosom friend will soon be married with the caption, “Besto Asoebi Loading ehhhh!”

Waje, a single mother of a 21-year-old girl whose vocal range covers three octaves, first gained recognition after being featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”.

Waje was also featured on the duo’s 2008 hit track “Do Me”. Moreover, she contributed vocals to Banky W’s “Thief My Kele” and M.I’s “One Naira”. In 2016, Waje was one of the four judges in the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria.

Besides doing music, Waje and her best friend, Omawumi both co-run Hermanes Media, a media company that specializes in film and TV production, adverts, content curation, brand event activation, and creative digital marketing.

Her beau, Ric Hassani is a graduate of Covenant University. He has a master’s degree in energy economics from the University of Surrey

