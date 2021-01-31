Legendary Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has been ordained a Bishop of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, in one of its branches in the Iju area of Lagos on Saturday.

Peters who shares a son, ace music director, Clarence Peters with Nollywood actress turned evangelist, Clarion Chukwurah, shared a video and photo of his ordination on his Instagram handle on Sunday with the caption, ‘‘Bishop with the swagger. God above all.”

Sir Shina Peters who isn’t allowing age to slow him down in the music business, recently did a collaboration with Teni the entertainer on her hit single, ‘Jo’, released in December 2020.

SSP as he is fondly called began his music career at a young age with a group of friends. Their singing group was aptly named ‘Olushina and His Twelve Fantastic Brothers.‘

He would later hone his craft by joining Ebenezer Obey’s band and later General Prince Adekunle’s band as a guitar player. He left Adekunle and formed a band with another Juju singer, Segun Adewale.

Unfortunately, the union didn’t last long as it ended after a few years prompting him to go solo with his career. He formed his own band, “Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars”.

His first album ‘Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1)’ released in 1989 was widely received and made him a household name in the music industry. He would later release ‘Shinamania’ in 1991. Both albums were produced by Laolu Akins.

He later released several other albums and currently has 16 album releases to his credit.

