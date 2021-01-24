Separate bandit attacks in Chikun and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna have left at least six persons dead, a development that occurred a day after a village head and three others were killed.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner of internal security and home affairs, revealed that four people were killed during an attack on Maskoro village, Kakau ward, and Akunakwo, in Gwagwada ward, both in Chikun local government area.

The suspected bandits, according to the commissioner, attacked Hayin Inji community and Kidandan town in Giwa local government area and killed two people while eight others were injured.

“Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Maskoro community of Kakau Ward, and Akunakwo of Gwagwada Ward, both in Chikun local government area,” Aruwan said.

“According to the report, two persons were killed in Maskoro, identified as Nehemiah Ishaku and Yunana Mai-Mulo.

“Two persons were similarly killed in Akunakwo, identified as Haruna Dogo and Danjuma Jagaba.

“Between Hayin Inji and Kidandan town in Giwa Local Government, armed bandits attacked and killed one Alhaji Yahuza Jinaidu in a bid to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

“Also in Giwa local government area, at ‘Yan Rake, Galadimawa, bandits wielding sophisticated weapons opened fire injuring nine persons listed as Usama Mohammad, Buhari Rabiu, Buhari Rabe, Waazzamu Audu, Sani Hamisu, Dini Saleh, Mai Lado, Mai rake Sabitu and Isa Kabiru Lado.”

The commissioner, however, said one of the victims, Kabiru Lado, eventually died while being taken to the hospital, adding that others are currently receiving treatment while some have been discharged.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at these reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slained while sending his condolences to their families.

“He urged security agencies to ramp up responses to curb such attacks. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the incidents, as vigorous patrols continue in the general areas,” the commissioner said.

