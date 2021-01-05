A map of Ogun, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Six persons have been confirmed dead while nine others sustained various degrees of injuries on Tuesday in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota bus around car park C on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He explained that the accident occurred around 11:53 am and was caused by the driver of the truck with registration number FZE 376 DI who drove recklessly, lost control, and hit the bus marked ZUR 843 XA from the rear.

According to Umar, 20 people were involved in the accident which comprised 16 male adults, three female adults, and one male child.

The sector commander explained that five male adults and one female adult were killed in the accident while seven male, one female, and one male child sustained injuries.

He said that the driver of the truck tried to escape but was later apprehended and taken to Motor Traffic Division Redeemed Police Division, Mowe.

The injured victims, he stated, were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) and a private hospital in Sagamu while the corpses of the deceased were taken away by their family for burial in line with the Islamic rites.