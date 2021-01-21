Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a newly recruited constable, David Friday, and a serving soldier, Innocent Victor, for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery operation.

The state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami, while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters on Thursday, January 21, said the constable is attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre local government area of the state while the soldier is serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

CP Salami said the soldier and the police officer were arrested at Ojadale junction in Idanre where they attacked, robbed and disposed some people of their properties and money.

The two suspects were reportedly armed with a jackknife and other dangerous weapons while some items that were reportedly stolen from their victims were found on them.

Items recovered from the police and soldier include N6,000, one Itel phone valued at N8500, 30 litres of petrol and the sum of N125,000.

According to Salami, “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them.

“They attacked and robbed the following people, Akinmodun Akinleye and Adeyeye Sesan of their properties which include cash sum of Six Thousand Naira Only (?6,000.00), one Itel phone valued Eight Thousand Five Hundred Naira Only(?8,500.00), 30 litres of petrol and cash of one hundred and Twenty Five Thousand (?125,000.00).”

“Suspects were subsequently arrested and have made confessional statements to the commission of the crime. They will soon be arraigned in court. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.” the Police Commissioner added.

The soldier, however, denied his involvement in the allegation, saying that he was not caught at the scene of the incident but was held for being on illegal duty.

