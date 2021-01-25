Soldiers, on Monday, invaded Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State and launched an attack on several civilians in revenge for their dead colleagues, a development which The Nation reports has claimed the lives of ten persons.

It will be recalled that operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an offshoot of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) set up by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had a clash with soldiers over the weekend in which at least two persons died and several others sustained injuries.

Also, about five buildings including a church, Blessed Holy Trinity Sabbath Mission, were said to have been allegedly set ablaze by some armed security operatives who invaded the area.

A resident of the community told the news men that the crisis had degenerated to a more worrisome situation, a development led business owners to close down their shops and market places.

The resident further said that the Orlu main town was impassable at the early hours of today due to the soldiers’ invasion and this, according to him, had resulted in the loss of several lives.

He appealed to the state and the federal government to quickly intervene to avoid more loss of lives, disclosing that the crisis had lasted for more than four days.

Watch videos from the community below:

